Clarius Group LLC Raises Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 48.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,920 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC owned about 0.64% of ConocoPhillips worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2,279.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 174,709 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 167,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,647 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after buying an additional 12,368 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist Securities upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.57.

NYSE:COP opened at $51.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.15 billion, a PE ratio of -45.26, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $61.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

