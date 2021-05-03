Clever DeFi Trading Down 66.4% Over Last Week (CLVA)

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 3rd. Over the last seven days, Clever DeFi has traded down 66.4% against the dollar. One Clever DeFi coin can currently be bought for $3.96 or 0.00006784 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Clever DeFi has a market cap of $2.52 million and $165,000.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Clever DeFi

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 638,063 coins and its circulating supply is 635,955 coins. Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi . The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA

Buying and Selling Clever DeFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clever DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clever DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

