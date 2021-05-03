CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB) Insider Michael Curt Scholz Sells 100,000 Shares

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB) insider Michael Curt Scholz sold 100,000 shares of CMC Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total value of C$15,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,324,643 shares in the company, valued at C$1,849,928.91.

Michael Curt Scholz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Michael Curt Scholz sold 159,500 shares of CMC Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.16, for a total transaction of C$24,738.45.

On Monday, April 26th, Michael Curt Scholz sold 136,500 shares of CMC Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total transaction of C$20,652.45.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Michael Curt Scholz sold 200,000 shares of CMC Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Michael Curt Scholz sold 80,000 shares of CMC Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total transaction of C$14,104.00.

CMC Metals stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 285,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,414. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.55 million and a P/E ratio of -8.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.17. CMC Metals Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.04 and a one year high of C$0.27.

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property consisting of 116 contiguous full and partial mineral claims covering an area of 2,200 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territories; and Logjam Property, comprising of 32 claims that covers an area of 632 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

