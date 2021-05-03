CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Posts Earnings Results

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) announced its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 5.41%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

CNA stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.21. 1,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,104. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.88. CNA Financial has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $47.85. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.34%.

In other news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 9,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $423,895.82. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CNA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

