Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) PT Raised to $10.50 at Roth Capital

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) had its price objective increased by Roth Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CDE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Noble Financial downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.63.

Coeur Mining stock opened at $8.08 on Friday. Coeur Mining has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $12.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $202.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.55 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $129,300.00. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,984,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,458 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,480,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,324,000 after acquiring an additional 288,267 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,097 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,489,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,770,000 after acquiring an additional 430,936 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,673,000. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

