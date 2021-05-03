Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Director Louis Audet Sells 22,100 Shares

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Director Louis Audet sold 22,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.50, for a total transaction of C$2,574,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,506 shares in the company, valued at C$11,359,449.

Cogeco Communications stock opened at C$116.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$118.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$106.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.54 billion and a PE ratio of 14.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.00. Cogeco Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of C$89.90 and a 12-month high of C$132.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 26th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$121.00 to C$131.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$129.63.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

