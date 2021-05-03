Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 673,400 shares, a growth of 55.7% from the March 31st total of 432,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

UTF stock opened at $29.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.24. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $29.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

