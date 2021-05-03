Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 341,167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 26,308 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coherent were worth $86,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Coherent by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,214,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $332,230,000 after buying an additional 26,163 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Coherent by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,673,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $251,027,000 after buying an additional 88,797 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,544,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Coherent by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 230,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,193,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coherent by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,072,000 after purchasing an additional 8,453 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COHR shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised shares of Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHR opened at $259.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $261.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Coherent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.00 and a 1-year high of $270.99.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $326.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.22 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. Coherent’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

