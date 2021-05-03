Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cohu were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,791,000 after purchasing an additional 139,522 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in Cohu by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 606,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,139,000 after acquiring an additional 105,800 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohu in the 4th quarter worth about $21,920,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cohu by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 444,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,962,000 after acquiring an additional 15,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,573,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 387,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,578,688. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,764,000 over the last quarter. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Cohu from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.57.

COHU opened at $40.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.90 and a 200-day moving average of $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.03. Cohu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -36.05 and a beta of 1.79.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. Cohu had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. On average, research analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

