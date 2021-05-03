Coles Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Upgraded at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Coles Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CLEGF. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Coles Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded Coles Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of CLEGF stock opened at $12.68 on Friday. Coles Group has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.95.

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. The company operates through Supermarkets, Liquor, and Express segments. It provides fresh food, groceries, and general merchandise through 824 supermarkets, including coles online and coles financial services. The company operates coles.com.au, which offers a choice of home delivery; and provides insurance, credit cards, and personal loans to Australian families.

