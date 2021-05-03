Coles Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Coles Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS CLEGF opened at $12.68 on Thursday. Coles Group has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.95.
Coles Group Company Profile
