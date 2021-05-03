Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.83% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Colgate have outpaced the industry in the past three months. The stock got a boost from the first-quarter 2021 results, wherein earnings were in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate and sales beat the same. Moreover, both the top and bottom lines improved year over year backed by higher investments in premium innovation, digital transformation and advertising. Earnings and operating profit were aided by positive pricing in each segment. Robust pricing, productivity gains and funding-the-growth initiative aided gross margin. Also, its innovation and expansion strategy bode well. Management reiterated its previously stated guidance for 2021. However, deleverage in advertising and SG&A expenses as well as raw material cost inflations remain concerns. Also, elevated logistic expenses are likely to remain headwinds.”

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CL. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.92.

Shares of CL traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.32. The company had a trading volume of 52,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,844,043. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $65.54 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The stock has a market cap of $68.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.69.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $26,697.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,128 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,436.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Polk sold 4,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $383,173.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

