Colliers International Group (CIGI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $913.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.10 million. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 2.27%. On average, analysts expect Colliers International Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $107.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 68.71 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Colliers International Group has a twelve month low of $40.78 and a twelve month high of $111.71.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CIGI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Colliers International Group from $96.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Colliers International Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.33.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

