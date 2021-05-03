Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.230-1.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Columbia Property Trust also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.23-1.30 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CXP. BMO Capital Markets raised Columbia Property Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Columbia Property Trust from a c- rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Property Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Columbia Property Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Truist cut Columbia Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.90.

CXP stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.01. The stock had a trading volume of 719,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,090. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -360.20 and a beta of 1.31. Columbia Property Trust has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $18.99.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.54. Columbia Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

