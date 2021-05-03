Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Boosted by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,551 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 54.3% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.3% in the first quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 217,399 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,763,000 after buying an additional 6,986 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 12.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Campion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth about $553,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 34.0% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 73,134 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 18,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.21.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $56.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.20. The company has a market cap of $257.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

