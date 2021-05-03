Comerica Bank Acquires 1,209 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,096 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $32,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $1,638,769,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,999,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,187,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097,822 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,277,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,022,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,229 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,676,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2,766.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,401,954 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $213,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,044 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.36 on Monday, hitting $137.44. The company had a trading volume of 244,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,418,858. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cascend Securities increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.65.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

