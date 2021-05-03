Comerica Bank Acquires 43,741 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 151.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,741 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $36,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $16,772,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 121,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,165,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000.

Shares of MDY stock traded up $3.72 on Monday, hitting $500.30. 50,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,717. The business has a 50-day moving average of $485.06 and a 200 day moving average of $434.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $271.91 and a fifty-two week high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

