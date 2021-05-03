Comerica Bank Has $36.71 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 446,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,785 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $36,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 38,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Resource Planning Group increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $82.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,459,595. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.03 and a 1-year high of $83.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.63.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

