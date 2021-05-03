Comerica Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,472 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 0.5% of Comerica Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Comerica Bank owned 0.05% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $87,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $336.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,192,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,322,586. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $211.12 and a 12-month high of $342.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $327.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

