Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,592 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 6,721 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $38,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 26,968 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 11,347 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNP. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.57.

NYSE:UNP traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $224.25. 50,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,911,768. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $147.05 and a 52-week high of $228.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $219.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.81.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

