Comerica Bank Sells 3,600 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,444 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $41,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,747,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,889,456,000 after buying an additional 145,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,777,081,000 after buying an additional 54,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $1,616,206,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,032,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,294,422,000 after buying an additional 283,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,236,427,000 after buying an additional 401,671 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $237.01. 63,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,110,330. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $167.85 and a 52-week high of $237.00.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.03.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

