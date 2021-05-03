Comparing Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) and FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE)

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) and FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Brookfield Renewable and FirstEnergy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Renewable 0 1 1 0 2.50 FirstEnergy 1 6 6 0 2.38

Brookfield Renewable currently has a consensus target price of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.95%. FirstEnergy has a consensus target price of $39.42, suggesting a potential upside of 3.95%. Given Brookfield Renewable’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Brookfield Renewable is more favorable than FirstEnergy.

Dividends

Brookfield Renewable pays an annual dividend of $1.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. FirstEnergy pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. FirstEnergy pays out 60.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FirstEnergy has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. FirstEnergy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.2% of Brookfield Renewable shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.0% of FirstEnergy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of FirstEnergy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Renewable and FirstEnergy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Renewable N/A N/A N/A FirstEnergy 6.64% 20.15% 3.34%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brookfield Renewable and FirstEnergy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Renewable N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A FirstEnergy $11.04 billion 1.87 $912.00 million $2.58 14.70

FirstEnergy has higher revenue and earnings than Brookfield Renewable.

Summary

FirstEnergy beats Brookfield Renewable on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes. The company serves approximately 6 million customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York. FirstEnergy Corp. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.

