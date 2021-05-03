Compass (NYSE:COMP) Now Covered by Barclays

Research analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NYSE:COMP opened at $19.02 on Monday. Compass has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $22.11.

In other Compass news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin acquired 411,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $7,399,998.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 421,150 shares in the company, valued at $7,580,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Excaliber (Cayman) Ltd Svf acquired 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

