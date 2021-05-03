Compound (COMP) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.14 Billion

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 30.1% higher against the dollar. One Compound coin can now be purchased for approximately $816.52 or 0.01412338 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $4.14 billion and $425.09 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 80.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 104.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,075,624 coins. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

