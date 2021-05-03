Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,020 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $6,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at $17,345,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 38.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 36.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 941,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,395,000 after acquiring an additional 249,255 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.1% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,557.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 90,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAG stock opened at $37.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $39.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.95.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.90.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $1,714,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,830,137.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $1,875,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,850.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,502,783 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

