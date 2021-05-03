Conceal Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.79 Million (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 2nd. In the last week, Conceal has traded 151.7% higher against the dollar. One Conceal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.92 or 0.00001601 BTC on exchanges. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $9.79 million and approximately $127,348.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,421.74 or 0.99973248 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00040580 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $798.59 or 0.01390379 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00010706 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.80 or 0.00555037 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.13 or 0.00360612 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $130.87 or 0.00227844 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004107 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004565 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 18,861,631 coins and its circulating supply is 10,642,363 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

