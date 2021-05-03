Concorde Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,686 Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 341.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elastic alerts:

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total transaction of $798,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,007.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.62, for a total value of $2,101,077.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,799,408.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,735 shares of company stock valued at $15,159,244 in the last three months. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $120.62 on Monday. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $60.68 and a fifty-two week high of $176.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.30. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $157.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.47 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ESTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Elastic from $175.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Elastic in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Elastic from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.65.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.