Concorde Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 32,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,526,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $747,822,000 after acquiring an additional 342,693 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 10,930.2% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 104,787 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,226,000 after acquiring an additional 103,837 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.0% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,756 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.0% during the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $81.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.89. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $6,847,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 377,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,697,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,453,910 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.63.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

