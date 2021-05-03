Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. provides concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services primarily in U.S. and U.K. Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc., formerly known as Industrea Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BBCP. B. Riley decreased their target price on Concrete Pumping from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Concrete Pumping from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBCP opened at $8.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.09 million, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.24. Concrete Pumping has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.22.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 20.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Concrete Pumping will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 847,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 131,167 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Concrete Pumping by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its position in Concrete Pumping by 667.7% during the 4th quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,273,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

