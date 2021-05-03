ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Receives $55.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.09.

A number of research firms recently commented on COP. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

NYSE:COP opened at $51.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.00 and its 200-day moving average is $44.63. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COP. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $496,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

