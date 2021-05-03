Constellation Software (CSU) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$12.82 per share for the quarter.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$14.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$11.28 by C$3.55. The company had revenue of C$1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.07 billion.

Constellation Software stock opened at C$1,803.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1,794.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1,649.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.18. Constellation Software has a 12 month low of C$1,322.59 and a 12 month high of C$1,921.78. The stock has a market cap of C$38.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

CSU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Constellation Software in a research note on Monday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software to C$1,850.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Constellation Software to C$1,760.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,800.00 to C$1,900.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software to C$1,700.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Constellation Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1,783.43.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The company also provides professional and support services, including installation, implementation, training, and customization of software, as well as resells third-party hardware and sells assembled customized hardware.

