Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1,747.33.

CSU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Constellation Software to C$1,850.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Constellation Software to C$1,700.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Constellation Software in a research report on Monday, April 5th. CIBC decreased their target price on Constellation Software to C$1,760.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Constellation Software from C$1,800.00 to C$1,900.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of TSE CSU opened at C$1,803.93 on Monday. Constellation Software has a fifty-two week low of C$1,322.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$1,921.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1,794.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1,649.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.18. The firm has a market cap of C$38.23 billion and a PE ratio of 71.42.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$14.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$11.28 by C$3.55. The business had revenue of C$1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.07 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellation Software will post 52.2800021 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The company also provides professional and support services, including installation, implementation, training, and customization of software, as well as resells third-party hardware and sells assembled customized hardware.

