Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $34.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CLR. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. MKM Partners raised Continental Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Continental Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a sell rating and a $24.50 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.35.

CLR stock opened at $27.24 on Thursday. Continental Resources has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $32.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.66 and its 200 day moving average is $20.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.67 and a beta of 3.37.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.56%.

In other news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $199,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 79.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,093,762 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,428,000 after buying an additional 1,840,965 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 137,881 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 10,815 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 466.7% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 104,913 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 86,400 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 264,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 15,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $1,368,000. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

