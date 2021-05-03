Convergence Hits Market Capitalization of $54.75 Million (CONV)

Convergence (CURRENCY:CONV) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Convergence has a total market cap of $54.75 million and $2.73 million worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Convergence coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000182 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Convergence has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Convergence

Convergence (CONV) is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 529,636,423 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

Buying and Selling Convergence

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convergence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Convergence should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Convergence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

