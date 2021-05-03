CoreCivic (CXW) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.46). CoreCivic had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $473.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. CoreCivic’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CoreCivic to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CoreCivic stock opened at $7.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $934.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CoreCivic has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $14.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.50.

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

