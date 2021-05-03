Coreto (COR) Price Hits $0.0179

Coreto (CURRENCY:COR) traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One Coreto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Coreto has a total market cap of $4.10 million and approximately $329,395.00 worth of Coreto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Coreto has traded up 82.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00064929 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.21 or 0.00279970 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004229 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $671.49 or 0.01180803 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00029631 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.69 or 0.00741527 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,168.36 or 1.00529045 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Coreto Coin Profile

Coreto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 228,283,474 coins. Coreto’s official Twitter account is @Coretoio

According to CryptoCompare, “CORION Platform is hosted on the Ethereum Classic blockchain. It consists of more separate smart contracts, implemented in Solidity language. CORION Platform is an ecosystem with a digital asset to serve the global economy, with innovative tools for payment, finance and trading. The financial asset of the platform is CORION Coin, it’s stability ensures security to both service providers and users. It has built-in automated inflation and deflation control ensuring the stable price inevitable to carry out real life transactions. “

Buying and Selling Coreto

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coreto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coreto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coreto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

