Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 1.6% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 47,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 1.1% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in Corning by 10.1% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 109,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 10,107 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 241.3% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 29,263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 20,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 17.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 284,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,360,000 after acquiring an additional 41,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Argus upped their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $5,533,778.46. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $112,698.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,367,228 shares of company stock worth $3,058,983,580 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning stock opened at $44.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.05, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $18.82 and a twelve month high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.