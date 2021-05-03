Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.190-2.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.19-2.25 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.91.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,237,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,567. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.98, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.11. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 9.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $40,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,861.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $108,678.80. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

