Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.550-0.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.190-2.250 EPS.

OFC stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $28.04. 1,237,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $28.92.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 3.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

Several analysts have weighed in on OFC shares. Truist Securities upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.91.

In related news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $108,678.80. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $40,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,861.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

