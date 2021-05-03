Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Short Interest Down 21.4% in April

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,100 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the March 31st total of 146,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Corus Entertainment stock opened at $4.80 on Monday. Corus Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.66.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 42.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.40%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CJREF. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from $6.25 to $7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corus Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.63.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

