COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.00

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 2965 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded COSCO SHIPPING from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.46. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 110.06 and a beta of 1.71.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

