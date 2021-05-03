Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) CFO Sells $829,693.80 in Stock

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of COST stock opened at $372.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $293.84 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $354.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

