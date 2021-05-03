Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Raised to $390.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $375.00 to $390.00 in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on COST. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.42.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $372.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $354.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.06. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $293.84 and a 12 month high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,784,019,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,669,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,871 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212,988 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,587,370,000 after buying an additional 394,660 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,411.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 416,145 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $156,795,000 after buying an additional 388,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,800,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,431,770,000 after purchasing an additional 283,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

