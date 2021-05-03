Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DA Davidson

Stock analysts at DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.22% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.
Shares of NASDAQ COUR opened at $45.00 on Monday. Coursera has a 52 week low of $37.80 and a 52 week high of $62.53.
About Coursera
Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.
