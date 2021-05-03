Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DA Davidson

Stock analysts at DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

Shares of NASDAQ COUR opened at $45.00 on Monday. Coursera has a 52 week low of $37.80 and a 52 week high of $62.53.

In related news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

