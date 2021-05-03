CRDT (CRDT) Price Hits $0.0251

CRDT (CURRENCY:CRDT) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. CRDT has a total market cap of $200,945.69 and $776,905.00 worth of CRDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CRDT has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. One CRDT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00068645 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00020105 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00071693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $515.20 or 0.00879852 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.46 or 0.00098121 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,331.04 or 0.09104242 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00046303 BTC.

CRDT Profile

CRDT (CRDT) is a coin. CRDT’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,001,319 coins. The Reddit community for CRDT is https://reddit.com/r/CRDT . CRDT’s official Twitter account is @CRDTpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . CRDT’s official website is crdt.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CRDT™ is a system of finance that allows users to make transactions internationally, CRDTpay is coming soon with a complete banking solution. “

