Cream Finance Reaches Market Cap of $101.16 Million (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Cream Finance has a market cap of $101.16 million and $29.28 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $164.11 or 0.00282696 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Cream Finance has traded 56.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00071635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00020872 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00073834 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $522.31 or 0.00899710 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,649.31 or 0.09731343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.53 or 0.00099103 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00046589 BTC.

About Cream Finance

CREAM is a coin. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

