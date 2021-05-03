Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Declares Dividend of $0.04

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th.

Credit Suisse Group has decreased its dividend by 79.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $10.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Credit Suisse Group has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.40.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 8.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Credit Suisse Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Credit Suisse Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Credit Suisse Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

