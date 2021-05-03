Credit Suisse Group Boosts Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target to $43.00

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

TAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and set a $43.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.23.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $54.95 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $56.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 7.35%. On average, analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $496,642.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,482.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at $331,094.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,213,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,850,000 after acquiring an additional 345,487 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $820,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $1,081,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 771,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,864,000 after acquiring an additional 432,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $87,548,000. Institutional investors own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

