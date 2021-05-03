Credit Suisse Group Boosts New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Price Target to $14.00

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.82.

NYCB stock opened at $11.96 on Monday. New York Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.74.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 5,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 8,998 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,598,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,864,000 after buying an additional 1,018,731 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 102,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 47,551 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 621,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after buying an additional 13,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 50.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

