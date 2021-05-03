Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Nordea Equity Research lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of AMKBY stock opened at $12.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $12.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 1.32.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.36 billion. Equities research analysts predict that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

